Sharing networks and opportunities key to boosting social mobility: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE – Uplifting those who are less privileged will take more than sharing financial resources – it will also involve sharing of networks and opportunities, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

This is how Singapore can sustain the system of meritocracy, where those who succeed because of the system pay it forward, he added.

“This will be the type of meritocracy with Singaporean characteristics that we would like to see,” said Mr Chan, who was discussing the topic of social mobility with chief executive of DBS group Piyush Gupta on April 5.

He was speaking to some 450 guests at the Access Social Mobility Summit. The event marked the fifth anniversary of Access Singapore, a social mobility charity founded in 2019 that aims to provide career exposure opportunities for disadvantaged students in Singapore.

The summit featured several panel discussions on the challenges and opportunities of ensuring social mobility in Singapore.

A meritocracy with Singaporean characteristics starts with ensuring that dimensions of merit are not overly narrow, said Mr Chan.

“Different people develop different strengths and abilities, and are able to make different contributions in different life stages,” he said.

“We are a hyper connected society now, not just internally in Singapore, but also with the rest of the world, and that sense of comparison is becoming much more (in your face) than ever before,” Mr Chan said.

He was responding to Mr Gupta’s question about Singaporeans’ perception of increasing inequality despite a decrease in the country’s Gini coefficient, a measure of inequality.

In February 2024, it was reported that the Gini coefficient based on household income from work per household member fell to 0.433 in 2023 from 0.437 in 2022.

The vast majority of Singapore’s population has achieved absolute mobility, Mr Chan said, citing the education system as an example, where the bottom 25 per cent of students by socio-economic status perform better than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s average.

“Our challenge is that our people have such high averages, but they don’t feel that they are catching up,” he said, and they end up criticising themselves for the gap.

“The gap is not because the people are falling behind. The gap is more because those at the top are going even faster,” he said. “But then, how do we reconcile this whereby it’s not just the absolute that matters?”

This is where sharing of resources come in, where it is not just about rendering financial help but ensuring access to opportunities and networks, Mr Chan said.

Panellists at the event spoke about the state of social mobility in Singapore, and how stakeholders like businesses and philanthropists play a part in advancing the cause.