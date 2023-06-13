Shareholder equity, integrity important in George Goh’s eligibility for presidential race: Observers

SINGAPORE - The issue of what exactly makes up presidential hopeful George Goh’s company shareholder equity – as well as Ossia International’s repeated attempts to exit the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) watch list – raises questions over whether he qualifies to join the race, said political observers.

On Tuesday, Mr Goh, who is group executive chairman of Ossia International, was at the Elections Department (ELD) with his family and supporters to pick up an application form for a certificate of eligibility.

The 63-year-old is the second person to announce his intention to run for the Singapore presidency. On June 8, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, said he was stepping down from his positions in government, and leaving the People’s Action Party on July 7 to contest in the election.

Mr Goh told the media that he has put together a team, which includes his auditor and accountant. He said: “I believe I am qualified.”

Meeting private sector requirement

In order to meet the private-sector service requirement, a potential candidate must have served as chief executive of a company for at least three years. During this time, the company must, on average, have at least $500 million in shareholders’ equity, and made a profit after tax throughout.

According to market data from The Wall Street Journal, Ossia International, which distributes and retails consumer products, averaged about $50 million in shareholder equity from 2021 to 2023.

Mr Goh’s press statement on Monday said that he has owned more than 100 companies over the past four decades, including five which he listed on the stock exchanges of Singapore and the United Kingdom. He also acquired two other companies, which were publicly listed as well.

In all, they have a collective market capitalisation value of $3.15 billion, read the statement.

When Mr Goh spoke to the media at the ELD on Tuesday, he said he would submit the number of companies he founded and incorporated, as well as those of which he is a shareholder or a founding member, to the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC). He did not give any other details.

However, law academics Eugene Tan, who is at the Singapore Management University (SMU), and Kevin Tan, who is from the National University of Singapore (NUS), suggested that Mr Goh may use the “private-sector deliberative track” to prove his eligibility.

Under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution, the PEC must be satisfied that the candidate has the experience and ability – having regard to the nature of the office, the size and complexity of the private-sector organisation, and the person’s performance in the office – that is comparable to a chief executive of a company with shareholders’ equity of at least $500 million or more, among other factors.

It must also be satisfied, “having regard to any other factors it sees fit to consider”, that the person has the experience and ability to effectively carry out the functions and duties of the office of president.

NUS’ Adjunct Professor Tan noted Mr Goh’s businessman background, saying it would not be unusual for him to head multiple companies with a collective worth that could be more than $500 million.

“There is no reason why he can’t combine a number of companies that make up $500 million in shareholder equity, provided that he has been running them simultaneously for the last three years at least,” said Prof Tan.