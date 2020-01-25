Share a slice of Singapore's past and win prizes

It is a snapshot from history where colourful boats, decorated and designed to look like sea creatures such as dragons and giant fishes, bob along the Singapore River.

The photograph, taken in 1986, is among the submissions received after a call by the National Museum of Singapore and The Straits Times to share personal photos or memories of what it means to be Singaporean.

The call for entries is for a photo exhibition called Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present. It will be held later this year as part of the line-up marking The Straits Times' 175th anniversary.

Family physician Lo Cher Kuan, 56, who took the photo 34 years ago, recalled heading down to the Singapore River Carnival, armed with a camera. He said: "I remember enjoying myself and soaking up the atmosphere. It was crowded - Singaporeans and tourists alike lined the banks of the river."

The museum said it is looking for snapshots that capture slices of daily life, like children playing, and moments of collective celebration or crisis. The idea is to collect pictures and stories that vividly capture the essence of life in Singapore.

Besides the chance to be featured in the exhibition, contributors stand to win prizes such as staycations at Shangri-La Hotel, photography masterclasses by The Straits Times and newsroom tours.

Dr Lo, whose father used to own a shop selling textiles in the area near the river, said: "I decided to submit these photos because the Singapore River used to be a lifeline where trade took place. It used to be filled with tugboats and bum-boats transferring goods and cargo. Then it was cleaned up and was conducive to host such events."

The seven-month-long exhibition will be held at the National Museum's Stamford Gallery from August to February next year. Entry will be free. Other photos submitted include a photo of Marina Bay Sands under construction in 2009, and a family posing outside their kampung house in 1954.

Photographs and stories for the contest can be submitted online.

Submissions close on March 1.

Home, Truly is also supported by Singapore Press Holdings and Photonico, its online Asia-centric photography marketplace.

Melody Zaccheus

• Submit your entries here: hometruly.photonico.asia/