Shanti Pereira, educator Hadijah Rahmat among 10 inducted into Singapore women’s hall of fame

SINGAPORE – When educator and author Hadijah Rahmat started out as a writer in the 1970s, many fields were dominated by men.

“I was very determined to show (my male friends who were writers) that I’m capable, I’m as good, or in certain areas, I’m better,” said the 66-year-old.

Her first Malay-language short story, titled Idah Tidak Menangis Lagi (Idah No Longer Cries), was published in a student magazine in 1974. She wrote it to remind all girls to not give up, she told The Straits Times. “They should have a strong sense of fight, and be positive about the future. They can shape their own future, not the people around them.”

Dr Hadijah was among the 10 women inducted into the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame on March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

The others include sprint queen Shanti Pereira, former national bowler and charity fund-raiser Grace Young and mountaineers Sim Phei Sunn and Vincere Zeng, who are the first Singaporean women to summit the two highest peaks in the world, Mount Everest and K2.

Pioneering educational TV producer and newscaster Tan See Lai, who died in 2017, was inducted into the hall of fame posthumously.

The Singapore Council of Women’s Organisation (SCWO) set up the hall of fame in 2014 to honour Singapore’s most outstanding women in different fields. There are now 192 hall-of-famers.

The 2024 induction ceremony, held at The Fullerton Hotel, was attended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse, Ms Jane Ittogi, who is the patron of SCWO.

Dr Hadijah said she had tried from the start of her writing career to break free of the perceived limitations regarding what female authors should write about.

“I didn’t want to confine the subject of writing to only women. I wanted to talk about greater things, about humanity in general,” she said.

The emeritus associate professor at the National Institute of Education (NIE) later moved into leadership and headed the Asian Language Cultures Academic Group in NIE, promoting cultural-cultural research.

She also pushed for the introduction of the first bachelor’s degree programme in Malay language at the National Institute of Education in 2000.