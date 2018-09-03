Shanmugam weighs in on KL meeting

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday weighed in on a meeting between a group of activists and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, describing the conduct of the Singaporeans involved as "a little sad".

The group that met Tun Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya on Thursday included former student union leader Tan Wah Piow, historian Thum Ping Tjin and freelance journalist Kirsten Han.

Mr Shanmugam said that while it is the people's right to have political differences within Singapore, inviting a foreign politician to intervene in domestic politics is an absolute no-no.