Shanmugam visited China, discussed law enforcement cooperation with counterparts: MHA

Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam with Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong (left pic, right) and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission Chen Wenqing.

SINGAPORE - Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam visited China from Jan 31 to Feb 3, where he met his counterparts and reaffirmed the good working relationship between the agencies of both countries.

In a statement on Feb 5, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Mr Shanmugam met with Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission Chen Wenqing, as well as Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong while in Beijing.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, discussed with Mr Wang how Singapore and China could grow their cooperation in law enforcement, specifically in combatting scams and drug trafficking.

They also agreed to step up regular exchanges to further strengthen relations.

With Mr Chen, Mr Shanmugam also discussed ways for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, as well as in the legal and judicial fields.

Mr Shanmugam also looked forward to the successful convening of the fifth Singapore-China Social Governance Forum later in 2026, said MHA.

The forum functions as a platform for both countries to exchange their perspectives and experiences on common issues faced in society. Mr Chen, a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo, is the Chinese co-chair for the forum.