Shanmugam and Indian envoy help with refreshments for healthcare workers

Singapore's Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam and Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf joining Mr Raghavendra Shastry, restaurant operations director of Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR), in packing hot food, fresh fruit and drinks for delivery yesterday. The restaurant sells Indian vegetarian food.

The items were delivered to front-line workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and several other community hospitals.

Mr Shastry, who is coordinating this initiative, had consulted surgeon Ravishankar Diddapur, who said hot snacks and freshly prepared hot beverages would be good for healthcare workers as a complement to dry snacks like biscuits and sweets that many others have donated. Mr Shastry had signed up to be a safe distancing ambassador when the circuit breaker was first announced, but he also wanted to help people on a larger scale. The first delivery was made on April 17 to NCID and deliveries are now done twice weekly and to more places.