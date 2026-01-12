SGH to relocate emergency department to new building from Jan 18

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Singapore General Hospital (SGH) will be relocating its emergency department to a new building from 7am on Jan 18.

Those seeking emergency care should go to level 3 of the new SGH Emergency/National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) building at 1 Hospital Boulevard, the hospital said in a statement on Jan 12.

The new building is next to the current emergency department located at SGH Block 1, it added.

For those who are driving, directions to the emergency drop-off remain unchanged. This will be via College Road and Hospital Crescent. They can then take a ramp up to the entrance at level 3.

Parking is available at the basement carpark, which can be entered via Hospital Boulevard.

Members of the public can also access the emergency department through the building’s entrance on level 1 via Kampong Bahru Road or Jalan Bukit Merah. They will need to follow the signs to Lobby D and take the lift to level 3.

Those going to SGH via public transport can alight at Outram Park MRT station and take the blue SGH Campus shuttle bus from exit 6 or 7.

The shuttle service operates from 8am to 7pm from Mondays to Fridays, and from 8am to 2pm on Saturdays and the eves of public holidays. There is no service on Sundays and public holidays.

The hospital said it has informed the Singapore Civil Defence Force, private ambulance service providers and public transport companies about the relocation.

Associate Professor Kenneth Tan Boon Kiat, who heads SGH’s Department of Emergency Medicine, said in the statement: “We understand that relocating our emergency department may cause some initial confusion in the first few weeks. We want to assure all Singaporeans our commitment to provide timely, quality emergency care remains unchanged.”

SGH teams are working to ensure there are clear signage and additional assistance during the transition, he added, as he thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.