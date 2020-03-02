SGH staff receive letters of encouragement from Scouts and Guides

Thousands of Scouts and Guides are banding together to write cards of encouragement to front-line workers battling to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) staff received the letters at a small ceremony yesterday at its Outram campus overseen by President Halimah Yacob, who had earlier toured the hospital to speak with front-line staff.

There was special mention of Zachy, who was one of about 18,000 Scouts and Guides taking part in the initiative, and his kind-hearted gesture.

The Scouts and Guides Care letter-writing project is being carried out in conjunction with the Community Chest and involves students from the Singapore Scout Association, Girl Guides Singapore, and six other international Scouts and Guides associations.

Professor Kenneth Kwek, SingHealth's deputy group chief executive (organisational transformation and informatics), said front-line workers have been very touched by the support they have received from society.

A former Boy Scout himself, he said the Scouts' "Be prepared" motto is pertinent to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The way we are dealing with the crisis has a lot to do with the level of preparedness that we have put in place since the time of Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome)," added Prof Kwek, who is also the chief executive of SGH. "I think to a certain degree, we are all Scouts because we're always prepared."