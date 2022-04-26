SG Extra Podcast: What you need to know about Singapore's easing of Covid-19 rules from April 26

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Melissa Hyak.
The government will be relaxing more restrictions from April 26 after the Ministry of Health announced on April 22 that Singapore will lower its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition from orange to yellow level on Tuesday.
The team discusses what you need to know about the latest easing of Covid-19 rules.
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang
Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday here on our ST Podcasts channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!