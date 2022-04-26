SG Extra Podcast: What you need to know about Singapore's easing of Covid-19 rules from April 26

From 26 April onwards, Singapore will commence its large-scale easing of Covid-19 measures, including the removal of group size limits and safe distancing requirements. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Melissa Hyak.

The government will be relaxing more restrictions from April 26 after the Ministry of Health announced on April 22 that Singapore will lower its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition from orange to yellow level on Tuesday. 

The team discusses what you need to know about the latest easing of Covid-19 rules. 

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

