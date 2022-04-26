SG Extra Podcast: What you need to know about Singapore's easing of Covid-19 rules from April 26

The government will be relaxing more restrictions from April 26 after the Ministry of Health announced on April 22 that Singapore will lower its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition from orange to yellow level on Tuesday.

The team discusses what you need to know about the latest easing of Covid-19 rules.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday here on our ST Podcasts channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!