SG Extra Podcast: Analysing Changi Airport Terminal 2's progressive reopening from May 29

They discuss how Changi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen progressively from May 29 as the air hub prepares to meet an expected increase in passenger traffic in the months ahead.

When completed by 2024, the expansion works will raise the terminal's capacity by five million to 28 million passenger movements per year.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday here on our ST Podcasts channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wX8w

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!