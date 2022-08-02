SG Extra Podcast: What next, if Singapore's Covid-19 wave subsides further

The current Covid-19 infection wave, which has been driven by the Omicron variant BA.5, is likely to subside further this week, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Aug 1).

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Ong said that while the nation is still in the middle of the infection wave, infection numbers have been falling over the past 10 days and the week-on-week ratio has dipped below 0.9 over the last week.

In this week's episode, the team discusses what the decline in infections means for Singapore's plans to treat the disease as endemic.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday here on our ST Podcasts channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/wukR

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3h

Spotify: https://str.sg/wukD

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!