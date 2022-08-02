SG Extra Podcast: What next, if Singapore's Covid-19 wave subsides further

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Bharati Jagdish.
The current Covid-19 infection wave, which has been driven by the Omicron variant BA.5, is likely to subside further this week, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Aug 1).
Speaking in Parliament, Mr Ong said that while the nation is still in the middle of the infection wave, infection numbers have been falling over the past 10 days and the week-on-week ratio has dipped below 0.9 over the last week.
In this week's episode, the team discusses what the decline in infections means for Singapore's plans to treat the disease as endemic.
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang
