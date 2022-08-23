SG Extra Podcast: Section 377A to be repealed: Where does Singapore go from here?

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Bharati Jagdish.
A repeal of a long-contested law criminalising gay sex are among the key announcements in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21). Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, will be repealed, said PM Lee.
He added that sentiments have shifted over the years as more Singaporeans accept that sex in private between consenting men should not be a criminal offence.
In this week's episode, the team unpacks the key issues around Section 377A.
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh
Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday here on our ST Podcasts channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/wukR
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3h
Spotify: https://str.sg/wukD
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
---
