SG Extra Podcast: Section 377A to be repealed: Where does Singapore go from here?

A repeal of a long-contested law criminalising gay sex are among the key announcements in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21). Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, will be repealed, said PM Lee.

He added that sentiments have shifted over the years as more Singaporeans accept that sex in private between consenting men should not be a criminal offence.

In this week's episode, the team unpacks the key issues around Section 377A.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh

Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday here on our ST Podcasts channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/wukR

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wu3h

Spotify: https://str.sg/wukD

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!