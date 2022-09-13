SG Extra Podcast: Robust debate in Parliament over new scheme to woo top foreign talent

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Bharati Jagdish.
The Ministry of Manpower will carefully vet through applications of the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass, to prevent abuse and fraudulent applications. Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng said this in Parliament on Monday (Sept 12).
In this week's episode, the team looks at the ministerial statement and debate over the new work visa to attract global talent.
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Anthea Ng
