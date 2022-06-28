SG Extra Podcast: No tightening of Covid-19 measures in Singapore for now, but the possibility is not ruled out

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (June 27) that there is no need to tighten safe management measures for now but this cannot be ruled out as more Covid-19 infections are reported.

Stressing the need for vigilance and testing, Mr. Wong announced that all households will receive 10 antigen rapid test kits. Distribution will begin some time next month.

In this week's episode, the team discusses what to make of this in response to the recent upswing in Covid-19 cases driven by the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

