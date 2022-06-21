SG Extra Podcast: Making social media consumption safer in Singapore

The Ministry of Communications and Information proposed two codes of practices to protect users from harmful online content. ST PHOTO: BENSON ANG
Singapore Editor
Updated
Published
48 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Bharati Jagdish.

First mentioned in Parliament in March, the Ministry of Communications and Information proposed two codes of practices, in a bid to protect users from harmful online content.

In this week's episode, the team discusses the way in which the new rules will add to Singapore’s current Internet guidelines.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

---

