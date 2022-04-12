SG Extra Podcast: Major sports returning to Singapore good for the events industry

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast. 

The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh and Melissa Hyak.

In this week's episode, they discuss the return of major sports events to Singapore this year, which could see the recovery of the event ecosystem happening sooner than expected.

Big events such as the upcoming OCBC Cycle 2022 and Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, could also spur the economy through the creation of new jobs across sectors.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

