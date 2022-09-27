SG Extra Podcast: Housing in Singapore - Is affordability for next generation under threat?

Soaring property prices are forcing people in Singapore, especially the younger generation, to abandon all hope of owning a home.

This was among many topics being discussed at the Ministry of National Development’s (MND) first Forward Singapore engagement session on Sunday (Sept 25).

In this week's episode, the team looks at what the key takeaways from the session and solutions available for authorities to help with their housing aspirations.

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Anthea Ng

