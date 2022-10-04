SG Extra Podcast: Securing the world's best for Singapore and luring top local talents back home

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Bharati Jagdish.
Amid the rush to secure global talent, Singapore faces a juggling act in the hunt for world's best. In what has been coined as the ‘global war for talent’ - many countries including Singapore, are stepping up their game to court skilled labour from around the globe.
Employment issues were on the agenda in Parliament on Oct 3.
In this week's episode, the team discusses the topic of the local pool of talents from Singapore's world-class education system, as well as the possible spillover effects on society.
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Anthea Ng
