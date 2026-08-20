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SG Arrival Card to get refreshed interface with 19 language options, passport scan autofill

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All travellers arriving in Singapore, including citizens and permanent residents, must submit the arrival card.

All travellers arriving in Singapore, including citizens and permanent residents, must submit the health declaration.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) will be refreshed with a new look, with 19 languages available and passport scan autofill made available to travellers for faster submission.

The new features will be available on both the MyICA mobile app and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) website.

Travellers can try the features on the website from Aug 26, ICA said in a Facebook post on Aug 19.

SGAC is a mandatory health declaration that all travellers must submit before arriving in Singapore, except those who are transiting without seeking immigration clearance, and residents who are travelling through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

The enhanced interface will also sport a more user-friendly design with “smoother, easier navigation”, ICA said in its post.

The Straits Times has reached out to ICA for more information.

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