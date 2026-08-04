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SFA warns of three food products found with medicinal substances not permitted in food

One of the items, B Solution Honey (Liquid), from Malaysia, was found to have tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

SINGAPORE – Three food products have been found with medicinal substances not permitted for use in food.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has worked with sellers to remove the listings of the products and issued advisories to sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect, it said in a statement on Aug 4.

The three products are B Solution Honey (Liquid), Shaio-Ge Xian Li 365 S1 Botanical Beverage Mix Barley Seedling Powder and Jus Tuan Haji 1921.

B Solution Honey (Liquid), from Malaysia, was found to have tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction. It should be taken only under medical supervision, said SFA.

Serious adverse effects of tadalafil include heart attack, stroke and priapism, which is painful and exceedingly long erections.

Tadalafil can also pose serious risks to certain individuals, including those with heart-related problems, said SFA. It can cause life-threatening low blood pressure in those who are on heart medications, especially those containing nitrates.

Shaio-Ge Xian Li 365 S1 Botanical Beverage Mix Barley Seedling Powder, from Taiwan, was found to contain sennosides, which are used to treat constipation.

Shaio-Ge Xian Li 365 S1 Botanical Beverage Mix Barley Seedling Powder, from Taiwan, was found to contain sennosides, which are used to treat constipation. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

Common side effects of sennosides may include abdominal pain, spasms , diarrhoea and low potassium levels in the blood, leading to muscle weakness and cramps.

Prolonged use of sennosides may lead to dehydration and a lazy bowel, where bowel muscles become too relaxed, leading to less frequent bowel emptying. This may result in long-term constipation.

Jus Tuan Haji 1921, from Malaysia, was found to contain dexamethasone, a type of steroid medicine used to treat various inflammatory conditions, including allergic skin reactions and rheumatoid arthritis.

Jus Tuan Haji 1921, from Malaysia, was found to contain dexamethasone, a type of steroid medicine used to treat various inflammatory conditions, including allergic skin reactions and rheumatoid arthritis. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

Side effects may include blurred vision, excessive hair growth, menstrual irregularities and Cushing’s syndrome, which can result in a rounded face and weight gain around the middle part of the body.

Symptoms of overdose include psychosis, hallucinations, and electrolyte and fluid imbalance.

Those who have purchased the implicated products should not consume them, said SFA. People who have consumed the products and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

The SFA also reminded consumers to be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources. They should seek more information before making any purchase.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these food products may write in to SFA at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback