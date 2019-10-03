SFA to take enforcement action against hawker stall after worm-like bug found in dish

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Oct 3) that it will take enforcement action against a New Upper Changi Road hawker stall after a worm-like bug was found in one of the stall's dishes.

Mr Bhavesh Gumani, an IT specialist, told The Straits Times he was having dinner with his wife at the Thai food stall at the Block 208B New Upper Changi Road hawker centre last Tuesday when he discovered an insect in his basil chicken dish.

Based on a photo of the bug, it had an elongated body and small legs.

He said: "I have a habit of separating the meat and the rice, saving the meat for last. I then saw what I initially thought were fish scales in the chicken. But...there were legs upon closer inspection."

Mr Gumani, 29, then asked the stall owner for a refund, which she reluctantly gave after a drawn out argument. He vomited later too.

In response to queries from ST, SFA said it will take enforcement action against the operator for a hygiene lapse it found during an inspection following Mr Gumani's complaint.

It did not elaborate what the enforcement action entailed.



SFA said: "We have also reminded the operator to ensure proper food preparation practices and that there is no contamination of foreign matter or insects in the food sold. Food operators are required to adhere to good food hygiene and preparation practices."

Those who come across errant food operators can report to SFA on its online feedback form.