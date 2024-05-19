SFA to improve fish farming infrastructure in southern waters after Barramundi Group exits

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking to improve fish farming infrastructure in the southern waters, saying the only farm operating there, which is Barramundi Group, has plans to exit.

Before new fish farms take over the sites on Pulau Senang and Pulau Semakau, SFA told The Straits Times that it is exploring the feasibility of having new farms share facilities there.

Barramundi Group, which farms Asian sea bass, had open-water sea cages off Pulau Senang and Pulau Semakau, as well as a land-based hatchery and nursery on Semakau.

Its head of strategy and operations Tan Ying Quan said that farming in the southern waters comes with higher-than-usual operating costs due to inadequate infrastructure, making it challenging to be cost-competitive and to achieve long-term profitability.

That was an important reason why the company stopped farming here, and decided to focus its operations in Brunei instead, he said.

Said Mr Tan: “For one (thing), transporting goods, such as fish feed and equipment, can be challenging with no dedicated jetty for fish farmers to use. We must get a private-hire crane whenever we need to move large items from mainland Singapore to the islands and back. We also pay hefty yacht club berthing fees to have parking space for our staff transport boats.”

In addition, the hatchery and nursery on Semakau – which can produce two million fingerlings, or juvenile fish, annually – does not have access to grid-supplied electricity or fresh water.

So it has to transport diesel and fresh water weekly to sustain operations, contributing to significantly higher operating costs since it took over the site in 2012.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the group in 2021 stopped operating the Semakau facility to cut costs.

Instead, it relied on its smaller hatchery and nursery on St John’s Island – where its research and development work is currently based – to grow fingerlings.

SFA recently awarded a tender to Singapore-based consultant DHI Water and Environment to study the environmental impact of farming in the waters off Semakau and Senang islands.

Once the study is completed, the agency will re-tender out the sea spaces for farming, while stipulating the allowable level of production for fish and fingerlings.

At the same time, it will determine the acceptable level of nutrient discharges from the farms there, to ensure that impact to the surrounding environment can be minimised.

Professor Dean Jerry, director of the James Cook University’s Tropical Futures Institute, said fish and shrimp produce organic waste as a byproduct of their metabolism, as they break down protein into nutrients like ammonia, which are then released into the surrounding waters.

Regardless of the type of farm – be it open-water sea cages or closed-containment systems – some level of nutrients will still be released into the water, he noted.

Closed-containment systems, which essentially separate the water where fish are kept from the natural environment, are thought to be more beneficial as they result in less pollution in the surrounding waters and marine biodiversity, as fish food, for example, is not being directly discharged into the sea.

The southern waters have fast currents, which help the nutrients to disperse quickly, and a good mangrove ecosystem, which essentially helps to absorb the nutrients released from the farms, thereby helping to filter the water and improve water quality, Prof Jerry noted.

“The proposed environmental studies will provide science-based guidance to help us better understand our aquaculture sites, for the aquaculture industry to operate in a way that is environmentally responsible and supports the long-term resilience of our marine ecosystem,” said the SFA spokesman.