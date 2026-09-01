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SFA steps up checks of cabbage from China after reports of formaldehyde use

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (right) being briefed by Park Joo-seong, chief of the city-run Public Health and Environment Research Institute, on the special inspection of packaged cabbage kimchi imported from China, in Seoul on Aug 31.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is stepping up surveillance and testing of cabbage after sellers in China were found to be using formaldehyde in the vegetables.

“The SFA is aware of reports regarding the alleged use of formaldehyde on cabbages in China,” said the agency in a statement on Sept 1.

“SFA is monitoring the developments closely and has stepped up surveillance and testing of cabbages as part of our food safety monitoring programme.”

This comes after South Korea has also stepped up checks of cabbage arriving from China.

China launched spot checks and market inspections after videos circulated widely online, showing cabbage being dipped into the industrial chemical – which is used by morgues to preserve dead bodies, among other applications – to make them last longer.

The food safety scandal erupted after footage circulated online showing workers in China’s Kangbao county, in northern Hebei province, dipping cabbage roots into liquid before loading the vegetables onto trucks.

The local authorities confirmed that formaldehyde had been used during the purchasing and transport process, according to Chinese and South Korean media reports.