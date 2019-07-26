SFA recalls Tesco bottled fruit drinks after some were found to have spoilt

SINGAPORE - Four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse have been recalled after fermentation was detected in some of the bottles, resulting in spoilage and posing a potential risk to consumers' health.

The recall was issued on Friday (July 26) by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to importer NTUC FairPrice. This follows Tesco's recall of the products in the United Kingdom on Monday.

Apart from the potential health risk, the fermentation could also lead to the build-up of pressure in the bottles which may cause them to explode, SFA said.

The products in question are 750ml bottles of Finest Sparkling Valencia Orange & Passion Fruit Presse, Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse, Finest Raspberry & Pomegranate Presse and Finest Apple & Elderflower Presse. These products were all produced in the United Kingdom and have a best before date of March 2020.

​Consumers who have already purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them.

In a statement on Friday night, NTUC FairPrice said it has concluded the product recall.

"All products have been removed from the shelves pending further investigation. Customers who purchased any of these four products with the expiration date of March 2020 may return it to the same store with their receipt for a full refund by 26 August 2019," it said.

Customers may also contact NTUC FairPrice's customer relations hotline on 6552 2722 for inquiries or exchange of the product, or send an e-mail to general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg.