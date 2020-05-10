SFA recalls mushroom products with excessive sulphur dioxide levels

SINGAPORE - Five types of mushroom products are being recalled after sampling has shown them to contain excessive levels of sulphur dioxide, which could potentially induce allergic reactions.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Saturday (May 9) that it is recalling:

- Batches of "Jia Peng Dried Stinkhorn without cap and net" and "Long Heishan Dried Stinkhorn with cap and net", imported from China by M&G Supplies, with best before October 2020 dates;

- Batches of "Fei Long Pai" bamboo fungus, imported from Hong Kong by Bing Sheng, with best before June 13, 2021, dates;

- "Long Teng Pai" bamboo fungus, imported from China by Yuan Sang, with best before Dec 30, 2020, dates; and

- all batches of "Hong Ma" bamboo fungus, imported by Teck Sang.

The recall is ongoing following SFA's directives to the four importers.

In a separate release on April 30, the SFA said it is recalling two brands of bamboo fungus, "Xiong Mao Pai" and "Fei Long Pai", after excessive sulphur dioxide levels were likewise detected in samples.

"Xiong Mao Pai" and "Fei Long Pai" were imported from China by Guangdong Import & Export and Teck Sang respectively.



"Jia Peng Dried Stinkhorn without cap and net" (left) and "Hong Ma" bamboo fungus are being recalled. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY



All batches of the "Xiong Mao Pai" brand are affected by the recall, while those "Fei Long Pai" batches with best before Nov 18, 2021, dates are affected.

"Excessive levels of sulphite in food could result in allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite. Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting," SFA warned.

Consumers who have bought the named products should avoid consuming them and contact the importers for enquiries and for exchange or refund.

Should someone feel unwell after consuming the products, they should seek medical attention, SFA added.