SFA recalls ‘gluten-free’ shrimp product from Indonesia after gluten detected

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the importer of Kitchen Joy Crispy Battered Shrimp to recall the product after detecting gluten in it.

The packaging on the product from Indonesia indicates the shrimp is gluten-free, said SFA in a statement on Jan 30.

The recall of the affected batches by importer CP Foods Singapore is ongoing, added the agency. The affected batches have the “best before” dates of March 28 to 30, 2024.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products and are intolerant of or allergic to gluten should not consume them, said SFA.

Those who have consumed the products should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Gluten is a type of protein naturally found in wheat and other grains. It is typically harmless, but poses a risk to those who are intolerant of or allergic to it, and they might experience fatigue, bloating or a skin rash after consuming gluten.

“Under Singapore’s food regulations, the use of false or misleading claims on pre-packed food products which do not reflect the true nature of their contents is prohibited,” SFA said.