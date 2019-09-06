SFA recalls Funky Fields Organic Vegan Spreadable due to undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE - An alternative spread to butter, Funky Fields Organic Vegan Spreadable, is being recalled as it has an allergen - whey protein - not declared on its packaging.

Consumers who have bought the affected product, and who are allergic to milk, should not consume it, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on Friday (Sept 6).

SFA said that it has directed Angliss Singapore, which imports the spread, to recall all implicated products sold in Singapore.

The Denmark-made spread has also been recalled in Australia.

Consumers may contact Angliss Singapore at 6770-4183 for enquires or to exchange affected products.