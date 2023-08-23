SFA recalls Finnish brand of gluten-free instant oats after detecting gluten

SINGAPORE - Honest to Goodness’ Organic Wheat Free Quick Oats is being recalled here after being found to contain an undeclared allergen, gluten, despite claims on its packaging indicating that the product was gluten-free.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday that it has directed the importer, Little Farms, to recall the Finland-made product as a precautionary measure. The importer has stopped the sale of the product.

The expiry dates of the batches under recall are May 9, 2024 and Oct 27, 2024.

SFA said the recall was first issued by Food Standards Australia New Zealand. The recall was announced on Aug 18.

Singapore’s food regulations prohibit the use of false or misleading claims on pre-packed food products that do not reflect the true nature of their contents.

Gluten is a type of protein naturally found in wheat and other grains. It does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to gluten.

Consumers with gluten intolerance or allergies who bought the product should not consume it, and should seek medical advice if they have consumed the product and have concerns about their health, SFA advised.

Consumers with inquiries may contact their point of purchase.