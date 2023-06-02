SFA recalls EGO honey dates after excessive sulphur dioxide found

SINGAPORE - A batch of honey dates from EGO is being recalled after excessive levels of sulphur dioxide were detected in the dates.

The allergen, which was not declared on the food packaging, was found in the products that have a best-before date of Nov 18, 2024, and originated from China, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday.

SFA detected sulphur dioxide at levels higher than the maximum limit stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

The agency has directed importer Kee Wee Hup Kee Food Manufacture to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

Excessive levels of sulphite in food can trigger allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite. These symptoms include hives, itchiness, diarrhoea, stomachache and vomiting.

SFA advised consumers who have purchased the affected products not to consume them, adding that those who feel unwell may wish to seek medical attention.

According to Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

“All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” said SFA.

Earlier in January, the same importer was also instructed to recall strawberry-flavoured Swiss rolls from EGO due to the high levels of sorbic acid in the product as a precautionary measure.

Sorbic acid is a permitted food additive that is used for preservation purposes, and is unlikely to pose any adverse health effects, SFA said at the time.