SFA recalls Community Co’s diced beetroot product due to potential presence of rust within can

SINGAPORE – Consumers who have purchased a batch of Community Co’s Diced Beetroot canned product are advised not to eat it, due to concerns over rust in the cans.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a Facebook post on Jan 14 that the potential presence of rust is the result of a packaging fault that can affect the integrity of the can containing the item.

The food safety regulator has directed the importer, Redmar t, to recall the implicated product as a precautionary measure.

The affected 420g cans from Chin a have the batch number 3700/01131 L24155 .

SFA said it was alerted to the potential safety concern by Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

Those who have consumed the product and have concerns about their health should seek medical attention, said SFA. They may also contact their point of purchase for inquiries.