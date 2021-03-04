SFA recalls cake with banned flavouring that can cause liver damage

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled all batches of Picard Rolled Yule Log Chocolate Tonka Bean Cake as it contains tonka bean, a prohibited flavouring agent.

In a statement on Thursday (March 4), SFA said the recall of the product, which was imported from France by online grocer RedMart, is ongoing.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, tonka bean is prohibited for use in food. It is known to contain high levels of the chemical coumarin, which can cause liver damage.

In its statement, SFA advised consumers who have bought the product to not consume it.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," SFA said.