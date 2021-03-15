SFA recalls batches of satay seasoning with toxin that causes cancer, birth defects

SINGAPORE - A satay seasoning product has been recalled after high levels of a cancer-causing toxin were detected in it, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Monday (March 15).

Instant Satay Spices by home-grown manufacturer Li Kwong Agencies Co was found to contain aflatoxins exceeding permitted levels.

SFA has directed the manufacturer to recall all batches of the product that bear the expiry date of Jan 19, 2022, and are sold in 50g and 500g packets.

Besides causing cancer, aflatoxins can also lead to birth defects or mutations, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible, said SFA.

The toxin can occur in foods such as peanuts - an ingredient in Instant Satay Spices - as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest.

"As the manufacturer also processes other peanut products, SFA is conducting further investigations and stepping up checks on its products," the agency added.

Customers who have bought the implicated product are advised not to consume it.

For inquiries, they can also contact the store from which they purchased the product.

Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, SFA said.

The Straits Times has approached Li Kwong Agencies Co for comment.