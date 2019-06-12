SFA recalls batch of Starfresh bottled water imported from Malaysia after bacteria found in samples

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered a recall of Starfresh bottled drinking water on Wednesday (June 12) after bacteria was found in samples of the product.

SFA said that the bacteria, known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was detected during a routine sampling of the product, which was imported from Malaysia.

The agency has instructed the product's importer, Radha Exports, to recall all the implicated products.

Radha Exports is behind the ABC Bargain Centre and ValuDollar chain of stores in Singapore.

The products that have been recalled are the 1.5l Starfresh bottles of water that expire on May 13, 2021, and the 500ml Starfresh bottles of water that expire on May 11, 2021.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common environmental bacteria and can be found in faeces, soil, water and sewage.

It can multiply in water environments and also on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water.

SFA said that the use or consumption of products contaminated with this bacteria can cause a range of infections, but will rarely cause serious illnesses in healthy individuals.

It also advised consumers who have purchased the implicated products not to consume them.

Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, said the agency.

Consumers who have inquiries or wish to exchange their products may contact Radha Exports on 6220-2777.

The Straits Times has approached Radha Exports for comments on the recall.