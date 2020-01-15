SFA recalls 4 Sacla' pesto products for undeclared peanut allergen

SINGAPORE - Four pesto products from Italian brand Sacla' are being recalled here after they were found to contained peanuts not declared on their labels, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The four products being recalled are Sacla' Classic Basil Pesto, Sacla' Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Sacla' Reduced Fat Basil Pesto and Sacla' Black Olive Pesto.

This is the third recall by SFA in less than a week for pesto-related products. Sainsbury's Green Pesto and two pesto sauces by British grocery chain Tesco have been recalled for the same reason.

Peanut, if ingested by those who are allergic to it, can cause adverse effects like shortness of breath and hives.

On Wednesday, the SFA said it has directed the importer, Sonnamera, to recall the products, which is ongoing.

Those who have bought the products and who are allergic to peanuts should not eat the sauce, the SFA said.

Consumers who have bought the affected products may contact Sonnamera on Tel: 6273-8782 for any enquiries.