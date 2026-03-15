SFA recalls 2 more formula milk products due to presence of cereulide toxin

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The Communicable Diseases Agency is working closely with SFA to conduct surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled two more formula milk products after they were found to contain cereulide toxin.

SFA, in a joint press release with the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on March 15, said the recall involves:

Nestle NAN HA2 milk formula (for infants) 800g, with batch number 52750017C1 and expiry date of Oct 31, 2027, from Switzerland; and

Nature One Dairy Premium Toddler Milk Formula – Stage 3 900g, with batch number 326251110 and expiry date of Nov 11, 2027, from Australia.

The recall is ongoing, the agencies said.

In January, SFA ordered two Dumex Dulac products to be pulled off the shelves following a wave of infant formula recalls from Nestle and Dumex, both in Singapore and worldwide.

SFA and CDA said at the time there were two more cases who had consumed the affected products and had mild symptoms that were likely associated with cereulide exposure, bringing the cases in Singapore to three.

“Since our last update on Jan 30, there have been no additional cases who had developed mild symptoms likely associated with cereulide exposure after consuming the affected products,” they said.

“All three earlier cases have since recovered.”

There are currently no definitive clinical laboratory tests available to confirm cereulide poisoning, they added.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by the Bacillus cereus bacterium and is almost impossible to remove from food because it is resistant to both heat and alkalinity, and is too small to be filtered out.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

CDA said on March 15 it is working closely with SFA to conduct surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised to not feed them to their children. They may contact their point of purchase for product inquiries.

Those whose children have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly, SFA and CDA said.

“The implicated batches of imported infant formula milk products make up about 5 per cent of our imported supply of infant formula milk products, and they are a minority of overall infant formula milk products available in Singapore,” they said.

“For the implicated batches of formula milk product meant for children above one year old, they represent a negligible portion of the overall market supply, with alternative options readily available.”