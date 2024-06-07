SFA recalling more batches of roasted walnut product from China

SINGAPORE - The authorities are recalling additional batches of walnuts from China after food additive acesulfame-K was found above permitted levels.

The affected product, Xiyuguoyuan Xinjiang Paper Roasted Walnut, also contained another type of food additive called cyclamate, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on June 6.

The 500g and 1kg products were produced on March 24, 2024 and March 25, 2024, respectively.

SFA has directed the importer, Hong Xin Da, to recall the affected products.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA had ordered a recall for the same products earlier on May 24.

Both cyclamate and acesulfame-K are permitted food additives that are used as artificial sweeteners and are approved for use in certain food products, such as soft drinks and canned fruits.

However, the use of cyclamate is currently not allowed in walnuts as well as other nuts and seeds products.

The use of acesulfame-K is allowed for use in nuts and seeds products, but permitted up to a maximum limit as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.