SFA investigating rodent sighting at Lucky Plaza foodcourt

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Feb 22 that it is investigating a case of a rodent sighting on a foodcourt table at Lucky Plaza mall in Orchard Road.

In a video recording of the incident shared on online Reddit forum r/singaporehappenings on the night of Feb 19 , a rodent is seen poking its nose at a plate of food before scurrying across the table at a foodcourt, identified by some social media users as the foodcourt in Lucky Plaza.

A man then quickly gets up from his seat at the table, while a woman gingerly retrieves her belongings nearby.

Another man walks past soon after and catches the animal with a tablecloth, removing it from the table.

Text added to the video reads “Happy New Year of the Rat?”, though the date and time of the incident are unclear.

SFA said, in response to queries, that it takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

“As part of the inquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained,” it said.

In response to queries, Asian Food Mall, which is located on Basement 1 of Lucky Plaza, said its management was informed of the incident shortly after it occurred and immediate action was taken.

“The pest and the affected food were promptly removed. The stall operator immediately replaced the affected food items for the customer, and the affected area was cleaned and disinfected,” it said.

It said its cleaning contractor and licensed pest control specialists later conducted “comprehensive cleaning, disinfection and inspections of the entire premises... and management has taken the necessary steps to address the matter promptly and thoroughly”.

It said this was the first time such an incident had been reported on its premises.

“We understand that such incidents can be concerning and we take all hygiene matters seriously.

“We continue to work closely with the mall management and the appointed contractors on routine pest control and preventive measures to ensure food hygiene and safety standards are upheld.”

The foodcourt operator added: “We remain committed to maintaining a clean and safe dining environment for all customers.”

SFA stressed that while the agency puts in place and enforces regulatory measures, food operators must “play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices”.

The Straits Times has contacted Lucky Plaza Management Office for more information.