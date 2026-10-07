SFA in contact with Thai authorities, engaging local importers amid Thai egg export cut

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Singapore’s supply of eggs is well diversified, with less than 15% of eggs coming from Thailand, said the SFA.

SINGAPORE – Singapore has reached out to the Thai authorities for more details after Thailand announced that it would cut egg exports by up to 50% until December, due to losses sustained during recent heavy floods.

In response to a media query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Oct 7 that it is monitoring the developments and has engaged local importers.

Singapore’s supply of eggs is well-diversified, it said, adding that the industry is able to obtain its eggs from other sources if needed.

The Republic imports eggs from more than 10 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Ukraine, with less than 15% of Singapore’s egg supply coming from Thailand, said SFA.

It added that local egg production also provides an additional source of supply during disruptions.

A Thai commerce ministry official had said on Oct 6 that companies were asked to cut eg g exports by 30% to 50% until December, after heavy flooding killed a significant number of hens.

Jirawuth Suwanna-arj, deputy director-general of Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade, said some three million hens at egg farms in flood-hit areas of Chachoengsao province, about two hours east of the capital Bangkok, were killed.

SFA said that global food supplies will continue to face uncertainties and food supply disruptions may occur from time to time.

“While the Government will do what we can to minimise the impact, we will not be able to completely mitigate disruptions to our food supply,” it said.

It added that the food industry is encouraged to diversify and import from various sources, and consumers are urged to be flexible and adaptable in their food choices in the event of any disruptions.

The Straits Times has contacted Sheng Siong, FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant and Prime for comment on whether their egg supplies have been affected.