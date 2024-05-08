SFA seizes 1.6 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables, processed food from Malaysia

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) seized about 1.6 tonnes of fresh vegetables and processed food imported illegally from Malaysia during a joint operation with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In a joint statement on May 8, SFA and ICA said they conducted the operation on May 2 and 3, targeting vegetable delivery trucks entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

These trucks typically transport produce that is distributed directly to retailers and customers, the agencies said.

During the operation, ICA officers referred two trucks to SFA for further checks because they found discrepancies in the transported goods, the statement said.

SFA found about 1.6 tonnes of undeclared and under-declared produce such as bayam (spinach), bitter gourd, tomato, turnip and peeled onion brought in by two importers in the two trucks. All the illegally imported produce was seized.

Further investigations by SFA are under way.

In Singapore, fruit and vegetables can be imported only by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit, the agencies said in their statement.

They added that illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk if, for example, high levels of pesticides are used.

SFA and ICA said: “The long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues through the consumption of vegetables that have been subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects.”

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruit and vegetables can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Those convicted of illegally importing processed fruit and vegetables can be fined up to $1,000, and in the case of a subsequent conviction, fined up to $2,000.