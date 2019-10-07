SFA directs recall of US King Arthur Flour product due to possible bacteria contamination

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed a recall of a flour product from the Untied States due to possible bacteria contamination.

The agency said on Monday (Oct 7) that consumers who have bought the King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour product should not consume it.

SFA noted that the US Food and Drug Administration published an alert on the recall of the product due to the potential presence of the E. coli O26 bacteria.

Since the product is imported into Singapore, SFA directed its sole importer, Cold Storage, to recall the product.

The recall has been completed.

For inquiries or to exchange the product, consumers can contact Cold Storage on 1800-8918-100.