SFA directs recall of some Tee Yih Jia spring rolls and pastry products due to possible milk allergen

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed a recall of several spring roll and samosa products produced by local manufacturer Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen in them.

The items recalled, which are made here, include a range of Tee Yih Jia's Spring Home TYJ Spring Roll Pastry products, Spring Home Samosa Pastry, and Spring Home Chicken Spring Roll, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The affected products have best-before dates prior to Feb 8, 2023.

The manufacturer informed SFA that it received feedback from a customer in Britain about the presence of a milk allergen in its products which was not declared on labels.

Tee Yih Jia is currently testing its products to confirm the presence of the allergen and has been directed to recall the products by SFA as a precautionary measure.

The recall is ongoing, the agency said.

Those who have purchased the affected products and are allergic to milk should not consume them, said SFA.

Consumers may contact Tee Yih Jia on 6880-9888 for enquiries and to exchange or refund affected products.

