SFA directs recall of Bouchot live mussels from France due to norovirus

SINGAPORE - An importer here has been ordered to recall Bouchot live mussels from France due to the presence of norovirus.

The product recall was first issued by European authorities due to the presence of the virus.

Some batches of the mussels had been imported into Singapore by Classic Fine Food(s), prompting the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to order the recall, it said on Saturday (Jan 11).

Norovirus can cause gastroenteritis, which inflames the stomach and intestines. Common symptoms include diarrhoea or vomiting.

Anyone who has eaten live mussels and is showing gastroenteritis symptoms should consult their doctor immediately.