Sexual enhancement supplements account for 39% of $640k in illegal health products seized in 2022

SINGAPORE - Sexual enhancement and male vitality supplements were among the most common illegal health products seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in 2022.

Such products made up some 39 per cent of the 737,000 units seized in total last year, and 55 per cent of product listings removed from online platforms, said the agency on Monday.

The value of all items seized in 2022 was $640,000. This is $200,000 more than that in 2021, because of the stepping up of enforcement operations against illegal suppliers in hot-spot areas, HSA added.

The most common product seized was codeine cough syrup (46 per cent of all products seized), said HSA, adding that codeine and sedatives (9 per cent) were meant for sale to recreational abusers.

HSA prosecuted 15 people in 2022 for selling and supplying illegal health products, with one seller, a 59-year-old man, jailed for six months and two weeks for illegally selling codeine and sedatives.

Topical products, marketed to treat allergies and eczema, made up 43 per cent of listings removed from online platforms, while pain relief and weight loss products made up 1 per cent each of such listings.

A total of 477 illegal online listings were removed by HSA, with the agency issuing 192 warnings to sellers in 2022. Both figures are about half that of 2021’s, HSA said, attributing the decrease to its close working relationship with local platform administrators in promptly removing product listings and educating sellers on regulations.

In 2022, HSA also issued public alerts on 12 products that contained medicinal ingredients and banned substances, such as potent steroids in pain relief products and those for skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Ten people, including three young children, suffered serious adverse effects or unusually quick effects after consuming or using such products.

In one case, a four-month old infant was hospitalised for steroid toxicity after Star Cream – for which HSA issued a public alert – was used to treat his diaper rash two weeks after he was born.

HSA said that the infant also developed Cushing’s syndrome, a serious steroid-induced condition that requires long-term monitoring, with characteristics such as weight gain and a “moon face” appearance.

Paediatrician Lim Woan Huah said: “We would like to advise parents to be extremely careful when purchasing medicines from unregulated sources and online platforms. Please consult your doctor and pharmacist for advice.”