Sex enhancement drugs seized by ICA at Tuas checkpoint

A Malaysia-registered car had tried to smuggle 30 metal tins of the illegal sexual enhancement drugs, labelled as Candy B+ Complex, into Singapore.
SINGAPORE - Illegal sexual enhancement drugs were seized by the authorities at Tuas Checkpoint last Saturday (Aug 18).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said a Malaysia-registered car had tried to smuggle 30 metal tins of the tablets into Singapore.

The tins were labelled as Candy B+ Complex, and were wrapped in plastic bags and hidden in clothes.

Details for Candy B+ Complex posted by a user of a local e-commerce site state that the product, targeted at men, is made using natural ingredients and "greatly enhances sexual satisfaction".

Both the driver, a 23-year-old man, and his 22-year-old male passenger are Malaysian, ICA said.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle... items into Singapore," it added.

