Several StarHub users unable to watch TV and EPL matches due to problems logging in

SINGAPORE - Several StarHub users said they faced a host of log-in issues late on Jan 20, which meant they could not access the telco’s TV services.

Speaking to The Straits Times, one user said she faced issues that stretched until the early hours of Jan 21, which meant her husband could not watch English Premier League (EPL) games.

The two EPL matches scheduled for broadcast on Jan 20 on StarHub channels were between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at 8.30pm, and on Jan 21 between Brentford and Nottingham Forest at 1.30am.

The user, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim, said she called the StarHub hotline for help when her husband had experienced issues logging in to watch the EPL games.

She said: “In the meantime, we tried to change our password, but the link to do so was not working. I waited at least 20 minutes to get technical assistance. Then, when I finally got through, I was told there was an overall problem.”

“So we didn’t bother to try again after we were told it was an overall issue.”

Ms Lim added that she asked the StarHub representative if EPL subscribers would be compensated, but he was unable to provide an answer.