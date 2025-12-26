Straitstimes.com header logo

Several Singapore Airlines flights to and from New York cancelled due to snowstorm in US city

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – Several Singapore Airlines flights to and from New York have been cancelled due to a snowstorm in the US city.

The following SIA flights have been cancelled:

  • SQ23 departing New York (John F. Kennedy) for Singapore on Dec 26 at 10.05pm

  • SQ24 departing Singapore for New York (John F. Kennedy) on Dec 26 at 12.10pm

  • SQ25 departing New York (John F. Kennedy) for Frankfurt on Dec 26 at 8.15pm

  • SQ26 departing Frankfurt for New York (John F. Kennedy) on Dec 26 at 8.35am

  • SQ21 departing New York (Newark) for Singapore on Dec 27 at 5.45pm

  • SQ22 departing Singapore for New York (Newark) on Dec 27 at 5.30am

All times are local.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at New York’s major airports as a

winter storm descends on the city

and neighbouring regions.

Heavy snow is expected to start falling in New York City and across Long Island from the afternoon of Dec 26 to Dec 27, with as much as 20cm piling up before the storm winds down

SIA said in an advisory on its website that as the situation remains fluid, its other flights may also be affected.

It said customers may visit the Flight Status page on its website for the latest information on their flights.

SIA said it would be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the flight cancellations.

Those affected will be re-accommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

