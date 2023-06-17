Several people evacuated after Toa Payoh coffee shop catches fire; no injury reported

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh on Friday night, and seven people in a shop opposite were evacuated.

There were no reported injuries and no one was inside the coffee shop at 260 Kim Keat Avenue during the fire, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 11.15pm.

“Upon arrival, fire can be seen raging within a closed coffee shop on the first floor,” said the SCDF.

“Equipped with breathing apparatus, SCDF firefighters from the Bishan Fire Station entered the smoke-logged coffee shop to conduct firefighting.”

The fire, which involved the contents of several stalls inside the coffee shop, was put out with two water jets.

The cause of fire is under investigation.