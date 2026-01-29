Several hot spots detected on Bintan but haze from Indonesian island unlikely to hit Singapore: NEA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Several hot spots were detected on Indonesia’s Bintan Island on Jan 2 9, but the resulting smoke is unlikely to hit Singapore due to wind direction.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Jan 29, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the hot spots identified are downwind, and “any smoke haze is unlikely to have a direct impact on Singapore”.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) as at 7pm ranged from 35 to 46 , which is within the good range. Air quality is defined as good when the PSI is 50 and below.

NEA also said a hot spot was detected in Malaysia’s Johor despite extensive cloud cover limiting satellite visibility of ground conditions.

“With winds continuing to blow from the north and north-east, smoke haze may drift towards Singapore if the fires persist,” it said.

Showers are expected to increase over the weekend, which can help to alleviate the smoke haze situation, added the agency.

NEA said on Jan 26 that it is “closely” monitoring the haze situation , after a burning smell appeared in parts of Singapore.