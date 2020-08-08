Seventh month prayer services for up to 50 people at a time

Religious organisations will be allowed to conduct seventh month prayer services with up to 50 people at a time from Aug 19 to Sept 16.

The cap of 50 people excludes religious and supporting workers, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said yesterday.

However, singing and other live performances such as getai will not be permitted, though worshippers can burn incense and joss paper within the premises.

The ministry's advisory was developed in consultation with the Singapore Buddhist Federation and the Taoist Federation.

Religious organisations must submit safe management plans at least three days before they plan to start seventh month prayer services.

These should include ensuring devotees observe a 1m safe distance when worshipping individually or in groups of no more than five, and keeping worship services as short as possible. Face masks must be worn at all times, while religious leaders may wear a face shield when performing speaking duties.

Places of worship with reduced air circulation such as enclosed prayer spaces should, where possible, open doors and windows to naturally ventilate the space after use.

No receptions or on-site meals are allowed before or after the service but organisations can distribute takeaway meals, pre-packed staple food items and prayer packages to worshippers.

Other congregational and worship services are allowed to take place concurrently, but these are subject to a cap of 50 people.

Visits to columbaria in places of worship are also allowed if the columbaria have been permitted to operate in phase two, subject to a cap of 50 people. Safe distancing rules apply.

Non-congregational religious activities such as religious rites, pastoral services and religious classes can also be conducted concurrently for groups of up to five people, subject to a cap of 50 people.

These activities must be conducted at separate locations within the place of worship, and there must be adequate signs to guide people such that they do not interact while entering, leaving or while on the premises.

MCCY also said seventh month prayers can take place in venues outside of places of worship, such as Housing Board common areas and industrial areas.

This applies to religious organi-sations that have submitted their safe management plans for phase two activities, but they must still obtain permits and approvals from the premise owners and the relevant authorities.

Referring to the seventh month activities, Venerable Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, said: "Ullambana Festival may take place differently this year, but this does not lessen the significance of the festival. Worshippers can still express their filial piety, in a safe and responsible manner... to protect themselves and others."

Mr Tan Thiam Lye, chairman of the Taoist Federation, said it would do its best to meet the religious needs of the Taoist community, while working closely with the relevant authorities. Wong Shiying